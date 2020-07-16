The state Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for two bridges that will be rehabilitated on Vance Dei Cas Highway in Rostraver Township.
The work will involve bridges over Lenity School Road, beginning in September and ending in November.
The state will be replacing worn and leaking seals and making other repairs to extend the life of the spans, PennDOT spokesman Jay Ofsanik said. The highway will remain open to traffic during the project.
Beginning Friday, the plans will be available at www.PennDOT.gov/District12/.