Facing an ultra competitive job market, the state Department of Transportation is trying new methods to recruit permanent and seasonal workers for a variety of open positions.
PennDOT workers are manning an exhibit this week at the Washington County Fair trying to encourage people to take job applications for numerous openings as equipment operators, snowplow drivers and other mechanical positions.
“The idea is there are a lot of visitors who come to the fair,” District 12 Executive Director Bill Kovach said Tuesday while joining the employees at their booth Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying to get some visibility and recruit for key positions.”
PennDOT is looking to fill many seasonal positions to bolster its ranks before winter arrives in order to have a full complement of workers to treat the roads when it snows.
Washington County’s maintenance staff is searching for 22 full-time equipment operators and 18 temporary drivers, along with open positions for five mechanics and a welder. In comparison, Greene and Fayette counties are only looking for temporary equipment operators with 14 and 28 open positions respectively.
“Every county’s different,” Kovach said.
Those temporary positions in the department’s winter maintenance program are especially popular for retirees, farmers or people who typically work summer jobs. The flexibility of the position allows people with a commercial driver’s license to make money during the colder months when outdoor work is not as prevalent.
This is the first time in 17 years that PennDOT has set up a booth at the Washington County Fair, according to Rob Orsatti, who serves as the assistant county maintenance manager. The department also had a booth at the Fayette County Fair two weeks ago and will have one in Westmoreland County next week.
Orsatti noted that the current job market has made it more difficult to attract workers, so having greater visibility at a popular event like the fair can have an important impact on recruiting. The temporary positions can also quickly lead to permanent ones, especially in Washington County where numerous full-time jobs are available.
“When I drive (to the fairgrounds), every building has a ‘Help Wanted’ sign,” Orsatti said.
“It’s been very positive for all the positions,” he added about the interest expressed in PennDOT jobs.
The presence at the fair also offered great publicity for the transportation agency that doesn’t normally get compliments from the motoring public. Children who walked into the exhibit could sign their names onto a sparkling yellow snowplow, while fluorescent orange construction banners surrounded heavy equipment to remind drivers to slow down in work zones.
“If it gets their attention to these flags and signs ... it can help with road safety,” Orsatti said. “It’s been positive. Where we work, we don’t get a lot of compliments. We’re getting a lot this week.”
A full list of positions can be found online at www.employment.pa.gov or by calling each individual county maintenance office. Fayette County can be reached at 724-439-7470; the phone number to Greene County is 724-627-6131; and people can call Washington County at 724-223-4480. Applications are also available this week at the PennDOT booth at the fair.
