After shutting down construction projects in March as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, the state Department of Transportation will begin starting those projects back up Friday.
Washington County has 62 ongoing projects, while Greene has 30.
According to PennDOT spokesperson Steve Marsinko, work resuming on these projects will be gradual.
In Washington County, there are at least three that will begin Friday, Marsinko said.
These include the Mingo Creek Road Bridge Replacement Project on State Route 1059 in Nottingham Township, a signal project on Route 19 in North Strabane Township and a surface improvement project on Route 980, between Valley Street and the Allegheny County line.
How long it takes for work to begin will depend on factors including the location of the project and the availability of the contractors, according to Marsinko.
“Mobilization of it is going to be a little bit,” Marsinko said.
All of PennDOT’s current projects can be found at projects.PennDOT.gov.