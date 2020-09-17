The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened driver license centers offering driver license services throughout the state.
PennDOT paused REAL ID issuance throughout the state in March due to COVID-19. Additionally, the federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, in response to the coronavirus and the national emergency declaration.
REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania.
There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID; PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.
REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes. A federally acceptable form of identification (whether it’s a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must now be used on and after Oct. 1, 2021, as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires a federally acceptable form of identification ID for access.
Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center. More information about document requirements for REAL ID, including a printable document checklist, can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website at https://www.dmv.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.