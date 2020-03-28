PennDOT has reopened five rest areas, including one in Greene County, on Interstate 79 northbound, about five miles north of exit 1.
Thirty rest areas were closed earlier this month to put safety and sanitation protocols in place in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance regarding COVID-19.
PennDOT also reopened the following rest areas: on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Luzerene County, about 8.5 miles east of exit 262 and in Monroe County about one mile east of I-80/I-380; Interstate 83 northbound, in York County, about 2.5 miles north of the Maryland state line; and Interstate 90 eastbound, in Erie County, about three miles east of the Ohio state line.
Thank you for Reading.
