Though fatal traffic accidents increased statewide in 2021, that was not the case locally.
According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, fatalities increased by 9%, from 1,129 deaths in 2020 to 1,230 in 2021.
However, in Washington County, the 23 fatalities recorded were slightly less than the 29 in 2020. Greene County had three traffic-related deaths in 2021, and two in 2020. In 2019, there were 15 fatal accidents in Greene County.
Fayette County’s numbers also dropped, from 27 deaths in 2020 to 15 in 2021.
According to PennDOT, fewer fatal accidents in 2021 involved impaired drivers, from 471 in 2021 to 450. In Washington County, there were eight both years. One person was killed in Greene County, and eight in Fayette County. In 2020, Fayette County had 17 deaths in accidents involving impaired drivers.
Pedestrian deaths were also up in 2021. There were 182 pedestrians killed in accidents, while that number was 146 the year prior.
Washington County had five, down from seven in 2020. Greene County had one pedestrian death, while Fayette County had none.
According to PennDOT, 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior. The agency said it invests $19 million annually in education programs.
“Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in the release. “Whether you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or bicyclist, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities.
“Buckle up every time you are in a vehicle. Always cross the road at an intersection or crosswalk. Always wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or bicycle. Never drive, ride, or walk impaired or distracted. Let’s work together to reduce traffic deaths, because even one fatality is one too many.”