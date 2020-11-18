The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning to reconstruct a bridge on Route 19 in Greene County just south of Mt. Morris.
The bridge, which was built in 1926 and is about a half-mile north of the West Virginia state line, will be rebuilt with a new precast reinforced concrete box culvert.
The plans for the project, along with the design, construction schedule and location, will be on display online from Monday until Dec. 4 at www.PennDOT.gov/District12. Anyone who wants to view the project information should click on the “public meetings” link under the “district links” heading, then select the Greene County box and choose the “Route 19 (Mt. Morris Rd.) over Shannon Run Project” title.
Feedback and questions can be sent to the PennDOT Project Manager Jeremy Shaneyfelt at jershaney@pa.gov or 724-439-7321.