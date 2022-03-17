The state Department of Transportation provided an overview Tuesday evening of plans to improve the intersection at Bebout and East McMurray Roads in Peters Township.
According to PennDOT, East McMurray Road will be widened and left-turn lanes added in both the north and southbound sides of the intersection. Bebout Road will also be widened, with a right-turn lane in the westbound side.
“We’re looking to improve the capacity at the intersection, which will then improve the level of service,” said Project Manager Gary Ferrari during Tuesday’s virtual meeting. “As with all PennDOT projects, we’re always looking at safety and how to improve safety.”
According to Ferrari, construction is expected to begin by spring 2024 and be wrapped up by winter.
The project was delayed by plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of Bebout and Valley Brook roads. The Bebout and East McMurray construction will begin after that project is completed.
“We did coordinate early on to realize that they were kind of going to be in design and construction near the same time frame. So we decided to offset the projects where both of them would not be in construction at the same time,” said Steve DeLong of JMT, an engineering consultant firm.
When the project kicks in to gear, drivers can expect detours. In the second phase of construction, there will be a 1.5-mile detour for Bebout Road that sends motorists on South Bebout, west on Valley Brook Road and north on East McMurray.
In the final phases of the project, there will be a 6.4-mile detour on East McMurray that goes south on Bebout, west on Valley Brook and then north on Route 19.