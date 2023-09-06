The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hosting an open house and hiring event at the Fayette County Maintenance Office on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 7 p.m. to fill positions for its winter maintenance program.
The maintenance office is located at 825 N. Gallatin Ave. extension in Uniontown.
There are opportunities for CDL operators, highway maintenance workers, semi-skilled laborers, tradesman helpers, and clerical assistants.
Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process. There may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, so please bring two forms of ID. For more information or to apply in advance, visit employment.pa.gov.
PennDOT offers many opportunities for those interested in temporary employment. Joining the team as a temporary employee has the potential for permanent employment with PennDOT.
Permanent CDL operators, mechanics, and maintenance repairmen positions are also available.
