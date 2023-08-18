The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hosting an open house and hiring event at the Greene County Maintenance Office on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. to fill positions for its winter maintenance program.
There are opportunities for CDL operators, highway maintenance workers, semi-skilled laborers, tradesman helpers, and clerical assistants. PennDOT staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process. There may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, so please bring two forms of identification. For more information or to apply in advance, visit employment.pa.gov.
