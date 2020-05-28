The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents
In trying to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state closed driver’s license centers in March.
Limited services are available at some driver license and photo license centers, including the Washington Driver and Photo License Center, 250 Oak Spring Road; Bridgeville, 1025 Washington Pike, Route 50; Uniontown, 885 N. Gallatin Ave.; and Greensburg, 770 E. Pittsburgh St.
A list of open driver’s license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as hours of operation, is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.
A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this time frame are also extended through June 30 of this year.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at the website above, where driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver’s license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.