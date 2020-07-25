The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits will be extended in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Effective last Thursday, expiration dates for driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through Aug. 31 have been extended until Aug. 31.
A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending to other driver’s licenses. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also being extended through Aug. 31.
Additionally, limited services are available at some driver’s license and photo license centers. For a list of open driver’s license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, go online to www.dmv.pa.gov
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online. Driver and vehicle online services are available around the clock and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; and scheduling a driver’s exam.
There are no additional fees for using online services.
PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.
More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.