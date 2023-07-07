Spotting the signs of human trafficking can be difficult for untrained people who don’t know exactly what to look out for while in public.
So state police Trooper Melinda Bondarenka was stationed inside the Interstate 70 Welcome Center near Claysville available to talk to people about the underground world of human trafficking and what to do if they think someone is a victim of it.
“Unfortunately, these things are our there in the world,” she said. “But if you can help someone, do it.”
Bondarenka occupied one of the booths inside the welcome center as part of the state Department of Transportation’s “Safety Day” initiative to make motorists aware of various issues as they travel through the area. It can be an unsettling conversation, but Bondarenka said most people who come up to her are curious about the subject and engaged in dialogue as they try to learn more about it.
She said that human trafficking can affect people of all ages – from infants to seniors – and that it most likely involves forced labor, extortion or prostitution.
“Whatever is needed, unfortunately that’s how they rope (victims) in,” she said.
Bondarenka added that people may “see something out of the ordinary” that could include a number of different signs. While it’s sometimes hard to detect, she said indicators could include a victim cowering in public, avoiding eye contact with others, a person not being allowed to speak, poor hygiene or malnutrition, having the appearance of being overwork and exhausted, or acting fearful, anxious, tense or submissive.
She noted that there are many cases in which missing children are found years later, and she encouraged people to alert police if they see something strange.
“They can absolutely call 911 and let (emergency dispatchers) know what they observed, and the description of who they’re with,” Bondarenka said.
Just a few feet away in the welcome center were several other experts preaching motorcycle safety and offering tips to motorists. Robert Handwork, who is a member of the Washington County chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, asked people in cars to pay attention to motorcyclists while on the road this summer, while also asking bikers to do their part to stay safe.
“Just keep your eyes open. You don’t have that protection around you,” he said of motorcyclists. “Keep good tires on you. If you get a flat, you can’t pull over.”
As for reckless motorcyclists speeding on the highways, Handwork nodded over to Bondarenka next to him and offered a warning for scofflaws on two wheels.
“Sooner or later, you’re going to run into a police car and pay the price,” Handwork said. “Enjoy the ride and take your time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.