PennDOT District 12 is offering the opportunity to view the plans for a signal project along Route 88 in Charleroi.
A virtual plans display will be available on the state Department of Transportation website from Dec. 6 to 17.
The proposed project is for the replacement and/or removal of 15 traffic signals at various intersections along McKean and Fallowfield avenues, along with other miscellaneous improvements.
The virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map.
To access the web page, visit www.penndot.gov/District12, click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Washington County box, and then choose the SR88-SE5 CMAQ Signal Project title.
The plans display also will allow for public input on the project.