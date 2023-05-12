Motorists on stretches of Interstates 70 and 79 in Washington County are asked to exercise caution this week as state Department of Transportation crews and volunteers clean up litter along the busy roads.
Workers are expected to be out today through Friday, depending on weather conditions. In addition to working along the roads, they will also clean up on and off ramps. Motorists should expect to encounter multiple crews at different locations during the countywide litter pickup effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.