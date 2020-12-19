Just one week after closing on the purchase of the Crossroads Center in Washington, which is to become the new center of county government in 2021, the county commissioners unanimously approved the sale of property in Starpointe Business Park to PennDOT.
On Thursday, the board of commissioners adopted a resolution to sell nearly 17 acres for use by the state transportation department as a plowing and paving station in Hanover Township.
Dan Reitz, executive director of the Washington County Council on Economic Development said the organization bases sale price on flat acres, of which the tract contains 7.9. The purchase price is $513,500.
This transaction was approved just days after Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan closed on the county’s purchase of the Crossroads Center office building, W. Beau St. The final amount, which was paid by wire transfer to Beau Street Associates LP, was $10,373,973, according to County Finance Director Joshua Hatfield.
The seller, however, will continue to have a role.
“They’re going to be managing tenants’ property rentals services,” said John Haynes, Washington County chief of staff.
“No county funds will be used for this.”
The fee paid to the former owner will be 3% of the rental income, and when the last tenant’s lease ends, so will the agreement.
Haynes said the closing, which was handled virtually, went “extremely smoothly.”
The Crossroads Center will replace the 40-year-old Courthouse Square building, which is likely to be demolished once county government vacates.