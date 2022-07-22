West Wylie Avenue will be closed evenings and weekends while work continues on the state Department of Transportation’s Route 18 improvement project.
PennDOT announced the closure Thursday. West Wylie will be closed between Jefferson Avenue and Chartiers Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 25 through July 29, and Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.
The closure will also be in effect from 8 p.m. July 29 to 6 a.m. Aug. 1, and 8 p.m. Aug. 5 to 6 a.m. Aug. 8.
The work involves relocating a waterline, installing drainage, signal work at the intersection of West Wylie and Jefferson, and full-depth reconstruction of West Wylie and a portion of Jefferson.
Those traveling west from Jefferson to West Wylie will instead take East Wylie to Interstate 70 westbound, take Exit 16, turn right onto Sheffield Street, right onto Jessop Place and then continue to West Wylie.
The detour for those headed east on West Wylie to Jefferson will be a left turn onto Jessop Place, another left onto Sheffield Street and then I-70 eastbound to Exit 17.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!