Interstate 70 on- and off-ramps at Exit 19 (Beau Street) will be closed Monday through Aug. 20. The closures will be in place each night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The eastbound on- and off-ramps will be closed concurrently, and the westbound on- and off-ramps will be closed concurrently after the eastbound ramps are opened.
The closures will allow state Department of Transportation crews to mill and pave the ramps. Traffic will be detoured during the closures. The detours for each ramp are as follows:
- I-70 West to Beau Street Exit 20 (off ramp): Continue I-70 West, take Exit 19 South; merge onto I-70 East; take Exit 20 to Beau Street.
- Beau Street to I-70 West (on ramp): Merge onto I-70 East; Take Exit 21 (I-79 South); take Exit 33 (Route 40 East); take I-79 North ramp to I-70 West.
- I-70 East to Beau Street Exit 20 (off ramp): Continue on I-70 East to Exit 21 (I-79 South); take Exit 33 (Route 40 East); take I-79 North ramp to I-70 West; take Exit 20 to Beau Street.
- Beau Street to I-70 East (on ramp): Merge onto I-70 West; Take Exit 19 South; merge onto I-70 East.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
