The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for the roadway reconstruction improvement project on Route 88 in Speers.
The project consists of rehabilitating the existing Route 88 bridge over a tributary to the Monongahela River. The existing structure is a single-span concrete slab bridge supported on full-height concrete abutments. The proposed structure rehabilitation will install a structural plate pipe-arch liner system, on an aggregate bed. The wingwalls and headwalls at the inlet and outlet will be reconstructed with reinforced concrete. Installation of the proposed pipe-arch liner system will be performed while maintaining two lanes of traffic on Route 88. Associated roadway improvements including guide rail replacement and minor approach work will be completed using short term single-lane closures.
Information on the project will be available online from Nov. 1-15. It can be accessed by visiting www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12, clicking on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, clicking on the Washington County box, and selecting the Route 88 Bridge Replacement Project tile.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Brian Svesnik, at 724-415-2400 or via email at bsvesnik@pa.gov.
