PennWest California, PennWest Clarion and PennWest Edinboro have consolidated and fall under the umbrella of PennWest University.

PennWest University will host a Women in Focus conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance.

The conference will bring together a network of women to discuss their identities and experiences in higher education, including highlighting common barriers women face in university leadership, classrooms and departments.

