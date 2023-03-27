PennWest University will host a Women in Focus conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance.
The conference will bring together a network of women to discuss their identities and experiences in higher education, including highlighting common barriers women face in university leadership, classrooms and departments.
The event will include guest speakers, an interactive panel discussion and breakout sessions. Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, acting president of PennWest, will present the keynote address.
In addition to Bernotsky, speakers include Dr. Deborah Calhoun, professor emeritus at Notre Dame of Maryland University and a management consultant, who will present “Dancing Backwards in High Heels: Men are Professors and Women are Female Professors,” and Lisa Hernandez, chief human resources officer and Title IX coordinator at Robert Morris University, who will present “Good Enough – The Delicate Art of Balancing Obligations and Avoiding Burnout.”
The PennWest Panel will present “The Struggle Can Be Real: Finding, Keeping and Growing a Career,” in which students, faculty and staff address questions related to interactions in their professional and educational lives.There also will be breakout sessions led by Mattie Sloneker, a 2022 PennWest California graduate and current tax intern at Deluzio & Co., and Marcia DePaula, an attorney with the Pittsburgh firm of Steptoe & Johnson.
