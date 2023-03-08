Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus, invites prospective students to its spring open house from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18.
The event is free and begins with registration inside the Williams Building.
Attendees will be able to explore the campus, meet with admissions counselors, and receive advice on how to maximize financial-aid packages. More than 78% of first-year Penn State Fayette students receive scholarships.
A light breakfast will be provided, and attendees will receive a $65 voucher toward their application fee.
To RSVP, call the Admissions Office at 724-430-4130 or visit fayette.tiny.us/spring-oh.
