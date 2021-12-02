Washington police arrested a Penn Hills man Tuesday following a car chase through the city.
Deshawn Dean-Mitchell, 20, of 162 Stephens Lane, faces felony charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing an officer. Police also charged him with misdemeanors for reckless endangerment as well as several traffic violations.
According to police, officers were called about 6:15 p.m. to Lincoln Terrace for reports of occupants of a vehicle brandishing a handgun.
Police located a car driven by Dean-Mitchell matching the description on North Lincoln Street. When police attempted to pull him over, the driver fled through North Lincoln’s intersection with Highland Avenue and on to Locust Avenue.
Police described Locust Avenue as being “heavily populated” and said Dean-Mitchell drove at a “reckless speed.”
As one officer used his vehicle to try to clear the intersection of Locust and Wilbert Avenue, Dean-Mitchell narrowly avoided hitting one car and then crashed into the front of the cruiser.
Dean-Mitchell continued on Wilbert to Colonial Heights Boulevard, ignoring stop signs, according to police. Police said he turned on to North Main Street and failed to stay in his lane, almost causing several accidents.
The fleeing motorist reached speeds of 60 mph on North Main near its intersection with Donnan Avenue, and was driving on the wrong side of the road as cars drove onto the shoulder to avoid collisions, police said.
Dean-Mitchell turned on to Maple Avenue, struck hit an embankment and telephone pole near Vermont Street, and rolled the car on its side.
Police found an electronic scale that had been ejected from the vehicle. According to police, a search turned up suspected crack cocaine and $180 cash.
District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Dean-Mitchell to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.