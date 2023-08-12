news2.JPG

The community is invited to tour the new CNX Foundation Substance Recovery Unit at Penn Highlands Mon Valley on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The CNX Foundation Substance Recovery Unit is a Level 4 inpatient unit that will provide withdrawal management and treatment services for people experiencing substance use disorders that need the highest level of care.

