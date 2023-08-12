The community is invited to tour the new CNX Foundation Substance Recovery Unit at Penn Highlands Mon Valley on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The CNX Foundation Substance Recovery Unit is a Level 4 inpatient unit that will provide withdrawal management and treatment services for people experiencing substance use disorders that need the highest level of care.
The new unit is the only Level 4 inpatient withdrawal and treatment facility in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. It also provides a 3.7 bio-medically enhanced level of care, which is the first of its kind in Western Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to give the community a sneak preview of this new unit which is much needed in our region,” said Peter J. Adamo, Penn Highlands Healthcare Regional Market President for the Southwestern Region. “Our goal is to have this unit become a pathway for people with substance use disorder so that they can begin the recovery process in a comfortable environment that is conducive to healing and wellness.”
The tour will begin on the hospital’s seventh floor and conclude with complimentary refreshments. Giveaways will be distributed while supplies last. Parking is free.
Penn Highlands Mon Valley is located at 1163 Country Club Road, Monongahela.
