A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by an on-duty Washington County detective Wednesday night in Amwell Township.
The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. along National Pike, according to the Washington County coroner. The name of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.
State police are investigating. Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone said the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office was notified and will also investigate.
Assisting at the scene were Ambulance and Chair Service, Lone Pine and South Strabane Township fire departments, South Strabane police and the Washington County Sheriff's office.
Additional details will be released as they become available.