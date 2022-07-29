Generic Police Car

A woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with numerous injuries Wednesday night after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train at the intersection of the Lincoln Avenue crossroads in Elco.

Larry Pollock, Roscoe fire chief, said his department was dispatched to the scene at around 6:20 p.m.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In