A former longtime U.S. congressman was among those who visited the Roscoe Sportsmen’s Club, host of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall and 9/11 Memorial Traveling Wall Exhibits, on Friday.
Former U.S. Rep. Austin J. Murphy, 96, of Monongahela, became emotional while talking about the loss of life that the two exhibits represented.
“It’s a shame there are so many Americans’ names represented on there,” he said, tears welling in his eyes.
Murphy, himself a World War II veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a sportsmen’s club member, represented the area in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 to 1994.
“I thought it was sad that our veterans weren’t treated better when they came home,” added his daughter, Colleen Arnowitz, of Eighty Four. “I appreciate their service and I’m glad to be here.”
The exhibits will be available for visitors 24 hours a day through Monday at the sportsmen’s club in Coal Center. They arrived Thursday evening after being escorted in a procession that began at the Bentleyville Truck Stop.
Sandy Quigley of Roscoe participated in the procession.
“It was kind of emotional,” said Quigley, a member of Roscoe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 801. “You get a little teary-eyed when you go through all of the underpasses on (Interstate) 70 and people are out with the flags waving. I think the coolest thing was when we pulled in here and the ladder trucks had the flag over the road and to see everyone come underneath it, then to see all those people get off of their bikes and help put the wall together, it was a great night and it’s going to be a great weekend.”
An opening ceremony and candlelight vigil were held Friday evening.
Dianne Quigley, of Long Branch, took time to view the exhibits Friday and said her father, John Gillon, a Charleroi resident and Vietnam veteran, would attend the evening’s ceremony.
Her husband, Tim Quigley, is an American Legion rider and manned one of about 150 bikes that took part in Thursday’s procession. He was involved in the efforts to get the exhibits to the sportsmen’s club.
“I think it’s a good thing for people to come out and see exactly how many people gave their lives for us,” he said.
