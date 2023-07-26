East Dunkard Water Authority

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Pennsylvania American Water Co. is purchasing the troubled East Dunkard Water Authority and its assets for $5 million as part of an acquisition agreement approved last month.

PAWC revealed the financial figures Monday nearly a month after East Dunkard’s board voted unanimously to enter into an “asset purchase agreement” for the system that delivers water to 1,600 customers in southeastern Greene County.

