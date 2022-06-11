CHARLEROI – Paving will begin in Charleroi on Monday.
Several streets and alleys are slated for paving as part of the first phase of the 2021 paving plan, which was delayed last year. Paving is being completed by El Grande Industries of Donora at an estimated cost of $325,000.
Residents and vehicle owners are being reminded to remove their vehicles from the affected areas throughout the week. Vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense.
The schedule for this phase of paving is as follows:
n June 13 – Apple Alley from Second Street through Sixth Street and Blythe Alley from the dead end through Sixth Street.
n June 14 – Tuman Way from Fifth Street to private property and Oakland Avenue from Fifth street through 11th Street.
n June 15 – Blythe Alley from Sixth Street through to the end of the road, 10th Street from Oakland Avenue to Meadow Avenue, McKean Way from 10th Street through Ninth street and Lower Meadow from Garr Street through 10th Street.
n June 16 – 13th Street from Fallowfield Avenue through McKean, Lincoln Avenue from Sixth Street through 10th Street and Prospect from Eighth Street through 13th Street.
n June 17 – Eighth Street from Fallowfield Avenue through Washington Avenue, Lincoln Ave from Washington through Sixth Street and Fourth Street from Washington to McKean.
n June 18/20 – Cherry Alley from the auto parts store to Third Street and Cherry Alley from Third Street to Verizon.
Matt Staniszewski, borough manager and chief operating officer, said more paving is planned for 2022 in addition to this phase of the 2021 paving project.
“Now that we are starting to get the business side of the government house in order, we are working with the mayor and council, along with our vendors and the utility companies in getting Charleroi back on track,” he said. “We are structuring several of these projects to stretch the taxpayers’ dollars and provide the greatest possible impact in our neighborhoods and business district.”