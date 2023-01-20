Hiker

Observer-Reporter

A hiker walks on the trail at Cross Creek Lake Park near Avella in this file photo.

Washington County officials are taking the first steps to construct a paved walking path around Cross Creek Lake.

The county commissioners during their regular meeting Thursday afternoon unanimously approved a $1.17 million contract with Raffle Construction of Ruffs Dale to build a 2.5-mile section of the trail this year.

