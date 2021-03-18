A woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday night following a fiery crash on Interstate 79 northbound near exit 43 in North Strabane Township.
According to the township fire department, crews responded to the crash just after 10 p.m. In a Thursday morning Facebook post, the department said the vehicle had crashed into a guardrail and was on fire when crews arrived.
“The injured occupant had been removed from the vehicle prior to arrival,” the post states.
Firefighters extinguished the fire while Canonsburg EMS crews treated the patient, who was then flown by helicopter to an area hospital. I-79 northbound was shut down temporarily.