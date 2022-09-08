Motivated by the plight of the Ukrainian people, California High School senior Harley Harkins of Brownsville collected $223.50 and medical supplies from Mon Valley area business and groups to donate to Pasta for Peace for Ukraine, a benefit dinner that will be held Saturday at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 1000 Jefferson Ave., Washington. Harkins, who felt compelled to help, set up donation cans at several sites throughout the Mon Valley. The proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will be used to purchase medical supplies for Ukrainians, who are fighting Russian forces who attacked the country in February. Advance ticket sales for Pasta for Peace have been steady, but many tickets are available for purchase at the door. Seatings of 80 at a time will be from 4 to 5 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting Sandy Sabot at 724-288-6435.
Pasta for Peace
Tags
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
