According to PASSHE, the pipeline of new certified teachers in Pennsylvania has plunged by nearly 67% since 2011, and Pennsylvania issued more emergency teaching permits than new teacher certifications in 2020-21.

In an effort to address Pennsylvania’s dire and worsening teacher shortage, Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education is seeking $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including education.

PASSHE’s plan would use $56.5 million to provide direct financial relief to education students, saving each an average of $1,500. High-need students could receive an additional $5,000, for a total of $6,500 per year.

