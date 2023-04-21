PennWest

Courtesy of PennWest California

PennWest California, PennWest Clarion and PennWest Edinboro have consolidated and fall under the umbrella of PennWest University, and are part of the State System of Higher Education.

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education plans to freeze tuition at the 10 state-owned universities for a fifth consecutive year if the state comes up with sufficient funding.

On Thursday, the board announced it will set the tuition rate in July, after the commonwealth completes its budget.

