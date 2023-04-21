The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education plans to freeze tuition at the 10 state-owned universities for a fifth consecutive year if the state comes up with sufficient funding.
On Thursday, the board announced it will set the tuition rate in July, after the commonwealth completes its budget.
Tuition for in-state undergraduate students – 90% are Pennsylvania residents – has been $7,716 for five years, from the 2018-19 school year through the 2022-23 school year. When adjusted for inflation, the cost of attending a state-owned school is 13% lower than in 2019-20, PASSHE said.
“We are committed to keeping tuition as low as possible, have every desire to freeze tuition, and will continue working with state leaders to secure investment in students at state-owned public universities,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. “We are thankful for our strong partnership with the state and hopeful for the additional investment needed to enable more state system students to become nurses, teachers and enter other in-demand jobs that strengthen the workforce.”
PASSHE has requested a $21 million (3.8%) increase in funding from the state that, in combination with $112 million in targeted student support would increase financial aid for students preparing for jobs with worker shortages: teachers, nursing and physician assistants, social services, business and STEM fields, including computer science and engineering.
“State system universities offer degrees for the most in-demand careers at the lowest cost for students and provide the best return on investment for the state,” said Chancellor Dan Greenstein, who has served as chancellor since 2018. “Our universities are the most cost-efficient way to tackle shortages of teachers, nurses, STEM and social services professionals, and the need for more business and community leaders.”
The tuition price is directly related to the level of state funding PASSHE receives, which is down $236 million (30%) from 2000-01 in inflation-adjusted dollars. Pennsylvania ranks 47th among the states for funding of four-year public colleges and universities.
PASSHE said increasing tuition prevents many low- and middle-income students from starting college or graduating, and causes other students to leave Pennsylvania for higher education.
PASSHE contends Pennsylvania will struggle to tackle worker shortages if those low- and middle-income students cannot afford the education necessary to succeed in many careers.
In recent years, the state system has faced a decline in enrollment and financial challenges.
By holding tuition at $7,716 for five years, state system universities have lost $80 million in potential revenue over that time, while providing $110 million in university-funded financial aid this year – moves that have cost universities nearly $200 million.
The system also consolidated 14 schools into 10 in order to cut operating costs.
