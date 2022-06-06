The drive-in movie experience is coming to a park near you.
North Strabane Township’s Parks and Recreation board kicks off its annual, family-friendly Movie in the Park series Friday with the summer flick, “The Sandlot.”
“It’s a free event that ... brings people to the park, brings people together,” said Matt Cunningham, director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s just something unique. There’s drive-ins, but there’s not many around. It’s something to get people outside, to get people to enjoy something together.”
Folks are invited to gather with blankets and snacks on the ballfield around sunset. Of course, Cunningham said, movie-goers are welcome to arrive early and enjoy the park’s facilities before opening credits roll.
Popcorn and juice boxes will be provided, courtesy of North Strabane Township, and those interested in dinner and a movie can purchase hot dogs, nachos and other treats from the park’s concession stand.
Cunningham said summer movie nights always draw a crowd.
“People are able to spread out, sit in the grass. As soon as it gets dark, we get it going,” he said. “People don’t have to travel too far. They can come right over ... and enjoy the movie.”
“The Sandlot” begins at sundown. The second Movie in the Park event is scheduled for July 8. On the bill for that evening: “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
Cunningham said a third movie night is planned for August, and he hopes to add dates through summer and fall, if there is enough interest from the community.
For more on the Movie in the Park series, visit Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthStrabaneParksandRecreation/events/.