A man from Ambridge attempted to break in to multiple homes in Amwell Township while he was not wearing pants, state police say.
Daniel James Klein, 36, of 1316 Duss Ave., faces charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and loitering.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the 200 block of Waynesburg Road about 5:20 a.m. Friday. The homeowner told police Klein smashed through a screen door and was saying he wanted to be let inside.
He reportedly ran away when the homeowner called the police.
Klein went to another home on the same block and entered through the front door, which was unlocked. According to the complaint, he began yelling at the refrigerator. He fled when confronted by the homeowner, damaging a rear door and screen door.
Klein attempted to get into a third home in the 100 block of Waynesburg Road, but again ran way when the homeowner confronted him. Police arrested him in the driveway. Police said he was nude from the waist down.
According to the complaint, before police had been called, Klein had successfully broken into a home in the 100 block of Waynesburg Road. He smashed windows, doors and appliances, causing about $3,500 in damage.