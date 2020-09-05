A 300-foot section of Thoms Run Road about 500 feet west of its intersection with Boyds Run Road, Collier Township, will close starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.
The closure, which is expected to end in October, is necessary due to the construction of two support walls.
Traffic will be detoured using Thoms Run, Oakdale, Hilltop and Forsythe roads.
All homes and businesses on Thoms Run Road will be accessible throughout the closure.
The work is part of an ongoing project that will require another closure later this year, when crews will replace a culvert near Forsythe and Prestley roads.
Public Works plans to announce the start date closer to the time when it is expected to begin.
The project is being done by Northeast Paving, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, of Pittsburgh, as part of the $10.7 million 2019 Capital Roads contract.