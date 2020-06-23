The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Friday that Painters Run Road just west of its intersection with McMillan Road in Upper St. Clair Township has reopened to traffic.
The closure, which began on June 15, was required for a slope repair.
There will, however, continue to be short stoppages in work zones between Bower Hill Road in Scott Township and Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon until November. Those restrictions are necessary for structural repairs to Painters Run Bridge No. 3, roadway drainage and base repairs, guide rail installation, pavement milling and paving.
Another closure is planned for July, which will be announced nearer to the date. Painters Run Bridge No. 9 in the 1800 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township will close for deck and parapet replacement as well as repairs to deteriorated concrete under the structure.