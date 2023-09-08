A portion of Route 331, Brush Run Road, between Route 231 (Breezy Heights Ridge Road) and Hickory Nut Road in Independence Township is scheduled to close beginning Monday.
The state Department of Transportation’s bridge crew will demolish the existing bridge over Brush Run and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wing walls. The project will also include approach roadway widening, repaving, and guide rail replacement.
