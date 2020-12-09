In years past, crowds have converged on the Courthouse Square office building to reserve county park shelters for the coming year.
But this time around, in an effort to promote social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Washington County will open the 2021 reservation process on Monday, Jan. 11, at the Washington County Fairgrounds using a drive-thru format for the first day only.
Cars will be directed to Building No. 3 at the fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St., in Chartiers Township outside of Washington, which was previously used for electronics collections.
Gates to the fairgrounds will open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, and reservations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day with participants remaining in their vehicles.
“On opening day we usually process around 100 shelter rentals,” said Lisa Cessna, executive director of the Washington County Planning Commission, which oversees parks.
“For a lot of people, it’s important to them to get the shelter they want on the day they want it.”
The parks are popular with those holding graduation parties, reunions and weddings.
Cessna asks that people not arrive before 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 to avoid creating traffic jams along North Main Street.
“We’re trying to be accommodating,” Cessna said. “Just work with us a little bit. It’s probably not going to be as smooth as we’d like it to be.”
Payment in full is required at the time of reservation for shelter rentals at Mingo Creek, Cross Creek and Ten Mile Creek county parks.
Due to the format, only checks and cash will be accepted as forms of payment on Jan. 11. No credit cards will be accepted that day, and no reservations or other permits will be issued in person or by phone at the Washington County Parks and Recreation office.
A shelter reservation and rental form for people to print and fill out in advance is available on the Washington County website at www.co.washington.pa.us. Copies of the form will also be available at the fairgrounds. The cost of renting a shelter next year has not changed from 2020.
The planners rejected the idea of moving the reservation process to the public meeting room of Courthouse Square because forming a line outside could needlessly keep people outside in the cold of January.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, reservations and permits for the 2021 season will be issued in person or by mail at the parks and recreation office, 100 W. Beau St., Suite 705, Washington, PA, 15301, or by calling 724-228-6867 between regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment in full at the time one is making a reservation is required either in cash, or by check or credit card.