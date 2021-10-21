The government study commission being proposed in Washington County could be a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” according to the person who led a similar committee that worked to update Luzerne County’s government more than a decade ago.
“What can we do to fix our form of government or make it better?” said James Haggerty, who was chairman of Luzerne County’s government study committee when it convened in 2009 and 2010. “These chances don’t come around often.”
Haggerty was a panelist on a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday morning organized by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and moderated by KDKA-TV political reporter Jon Delano to offer more information on what a government study committee can and – possibly more importantly – what it cannot do if approved by voters during the Nov. 2 election.
The theme of the hour-long discussion was that a government study commission does not automatically mean there will be changes made to the county’s government. Instead, the panelists viewed it as more of an opportunity to review the current form of government and research other options to possibly update through a Home Rule Charter that gives counties flexibility to make changes, however big or small, to break from the structure of a Fourth Class County Code written by the state Legislature that provides strict rules for governance.
“Home rule is a declaration of independence from Harrisburg,” Delano said before paraphrasing what it could mean for Washington County residents. “We’re taking power back. We’re voting to study our own form and come up with our own ideas on how to run Washington County government.”
When Haggerty led his study commission, he said there were problems with the county commissioners and “pay-to-play” deals that spurred high campaign costs to run for election, along with a financially distressed county. After holding weekly public meetings for nine months, they settled on an 11-member county council that hires a county manager, among other changes, that ultimately were approved by the voters.
“The study can address your problems (in) your county and try to address them, because everyone has them,” said Haggerty, who was mayor of Kingston at the time and now serves as a district magistrate.
He acknowledged there was “resistance” to the study at the time, but the openness of the commission and the willingness to research numerous structures and changes swayed the community. There is already pushback in Washington County as red and yellow yard signs urging people to “Vote No on Home Rule” are popping up in many public places.
“Home Rule isn’t a form of government. It’s a process, it’s an opportunity to design a government or modify a government,” Haggerty said. “You got to come up with your own thing. Home rule is the process. It’s not the result.”
That’s how another panelist, Deborah Grass, who runs the Grass Roots Solutions consulting firm, viewed it as well. The study itself would take six to nine months to be conducted, and then any changes would be placed on the ballot during a future election for the voters to decide. The entire process could take 18 months, meaning a final vote would likely happen in the 2023 primary.
She said some options could include term limits and the overall government structure, but there are limits to what can be done. Proposed changes could be wide-ranging or small.
“The voters of Washington County would actually decide the structure of their government and a lot of other things about how their government would operate,” Grass said. “It’s truly a government by the people.”
In the six counties in Pennsylvania where they have approved a Home Rule Charter, she advises them to review it every 10 years or so to ensure that the government is operating as intended.
“Things change, circumstances change, technology changes,” Grass said.
The other panelist, Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander, said voters will be able to vote yes or no during this election on whether to form the government study commission. Regardless of what they select, voters then will be able choose up to 11 people to serve on it out of 51 candidates on the ballot. The top 11 vote-getters will then serve on the commission if it’s approved.
Ostrander gave no opinions on the wisdom or reason for a government study commission, but pointed out the last one convened in Washington County was in 2001 when that committee decided against any changes before ending the committee.
Grass said the length of time since the last study would be a good reason to consider it now.
“It’s been 20 years,” Grass said. “It’s time to look at it again.”
Those who could not attend the virtual forum can watch a video of it online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGJ9U6Am8n4/.