The Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 are hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the American Legion Post 175 in Washington.
The breakfast will raise money for the family of Ron McIntyre, Washington’s former code enforcement officer who died unexpectedly Jan. 12. McIntyre, 40, was previously a city police officer before he was injured in 2006 while rescuing residents from a hotel fire. He was placed on medical retirement before he took over as city code enforcement officer.
The cost for the breakfast is $10 per person, and children under 10 eat for free. The proceeds will benefit McIntyre’s family, including his wife and two children.