Pampered Paw Resort held a grand opening at its new location at 1250 Washington Road, South Strabane Township, this past weekend. It kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce. Local and state officials came to recognize the expansion of the business, which opened its first location at 122 E. Maiden St., Washington. The new facility offers day care, overnight boarding, grooming, training and a retail store. Owner Stephanie Rolin said the business offers “a fun, safe environment” for customers.

