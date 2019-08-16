The Westmoreland Cultural Trust is opening the doors of the Palace Theatre in Greensburg for free public tours Sept. 7.
Teresa Baughman, the venue’s director of operations and programming, will lead the tours. Guests will hear tales of the theater’s origins as the Manos Theatre, which opened in 1926 as a vaudeville playhouse, through the early 1990s, when the Westmoreland Cultural Trust purchased the venue.
Participants will visit places typically unavailable to the public, such as the backstage area. The many architectural and artistic features of the theater will also be explored, including the restored murals created by acclaimed Chicago artist Louis Grell, who depicted fairy tales in his paintings.
The tours will last about 75 minutes, and be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Reserations are not required.
For additional information, call 724-836-8000.