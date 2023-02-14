Following an investigation by Charleroi Regional police and state police, two people have been charged for the manufacture and sale of “ghost guns” to local gang members.

Mica Allen Craig, 22, of Charleroi, and Asia Dezarn, 23, of Buckhannon, W.Va., are each facing more than 20 felony gun charges. The investigation began in February 2022 after Charleroi police arrested a man in possession of two guns, one of which had been purchased by Dezarn. Police said the man was not permitted to possess a firearm.

