Following an investigation by Charleroi Regional police and state police, two people have been charged for the manufacture and sale of “ghost guns” to local gang members.
Mica Allen Craig, 22, of Charleroi, and Asia Dezarn, 23, of Buckhannon, W.Va., are each facing more than 20 felony gun charges. The investigation began in February 2022 after Charleroi police arrested a man in possession of two guns, one of which had been purchased by Dezarn. Police said the man was not permitted to possess a firearm.
Police questioned Dezarn about the gun, and she told them she did not know where it was. According to the complaint, police served a search warrant at Dezarn and Craig’s residence at 512 Third St. in May.
Court documents state that police found neatly stacked manufacturers’ firearm boxes. The boxes listed the makes, models and serial numbers, but were empty.
Dezarn told police that most of the guns had been stolen out of the residence, but she did not report them stolen. When police questioned Craig, he said, “If they turn up, they turn up.”
During the course of the investigation, a source told police that Dezarn and Craig were building ghost guns with parts purchased through the mail, according to the complaint.
“Ghost guns” refers to privately made guns that do not have a serial number or manufacturers’ mark.
The source told police the two were either selling or giving guns to members of a Monessen gang. According to the complaint, they eventually shifted to having Dezarn buy guns from local businesses.
Craig was arraigned Monday afternoon before District Judge Eric Porter, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Feb. 23.
Dezarn is in custody but court records indicate she has yet to be arraigned.
