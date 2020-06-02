Painters Run Road in Upper St. Clair will close just west of its intersection with McMillan Road in Upper St. Clair starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
The closure, which is expected to last at least a week, is due to the repair of a slope, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.
Traffic will be detoured using Bower Hill, Kelso and Rob Hollow roads.
The work is part of an ongoing project on Painters Run Road that also requires short stoppages in work zones between Bower Hill Road in Scott Township and Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.
Work on that section, which is expected to end in November 2020, includes structural repairs to Painters Run Bridge No. 3, roadway drainage and base repairs, guide rail installation, plus milling and paving.
Another closure will start in July, with the exact date to be announced later. Painters Run Bridge No. 9, in the 1800 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township, will close for deck and parapet replacement as well as repairs to deteriorated concrete under the structure.
The project is being done by Northeast Paving, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, of Pittsburgh, as part of the $10.7 million 2019 capital roads contract.