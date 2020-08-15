The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced that Painters Run Road has reopened to traffic.
The closure occurred July 29 near McMillan Road in Upper St. Clair due to the investigation and the filling of an unmarked underground mine void near the road.
Paving will continue on Painters Run Road between Bower Hill Road, Scott Township, and Cedar Boulevard, Mt. Lebanon, until Friday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.
Most of the paving is to occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
During paving, drivers can expect to experience short stoppages in work zones. Once paving is complete, crews will working daylight hours through the end of August.