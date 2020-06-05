The start of a closure on Painters Run Road just west of its intersection with McMillan Road in Upper St. Clair Township has been delayed one week.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced the closure, which is being done on a slope, will now begin at 7 a.m. June 15.
It is expected to last at least one week. The change is due to a delay in receiving two precast inlets from a manufacturer.
Traffic will be detoured using Bower Hill Road, Kelso Road and Rob Hollow Road.
The slope repair is part of an ongoing project on Painters Run Road that also requires short stoppages in work zones between Bower Hill Road in Scott Township and Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.
Work on that section, which is expected to end in November 2020, includes structural repairs to Painters Run Bridge No. 3, roadway drainage and base repairs, guide rail installation, as well as milling and paving.
There will also be another upcoming closure beginning in July. Painters Run Bridge No. 9, in the 1800 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township, will close for a complete deck and parapet replacement as well as repairs to deteriorated concrete under the structure. Traffic will be detoured using Bower Hill Road, Kelso Road and Rob Hollow Road.
Allegheny County Public Works will announce the exact start date for that closure closer to when it is expected to begin.
The project is being done by Northeast Paving, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, of Pittsburgh, as part of the $10.7 million 2019 capital roads contract.