The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Canton, Ohio. The National Baseball League Hall of Fame and Museum is in Cooperstown, NY.
And the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame is in Harrisburg, in the office of the Department of State.
Yes, there is a Voter Hall of Fame. It recognizes citizens who hold the distinction of voting in a string of 50 continuous November general elections.
This year’s inductees earned their spots by voting in at least every general election since Richard Nixon won the presidency in 1972.
Nearly 24,000 members have been inducted into the Voter Hall of Fame since it was opened in 1982.
Among them are eight residents in Washington County, eight residents in Fayette County, and 72 residents Greene County.
According to the Department of State, the most recent inductee in Greene County was recognized in 2021. In Washington and Fayette counties, 16 members were inducted from 1987 to 2010.
“That’s a big deal that we have voters who, for 50 years, have voted in elections. They take their civic duty very seriously and realize the importance of voting,” said Melanie Ostrander, Washington County director of elections and voter registration.
The Department of State cited some obstacles that can impact a lifelong voting record, including illness, inclement weather, and busy Election Day schedules, but noted voting is “the most basic and fundamental means that citizens have to participate in our democracy and help determine the country’s future.”
Fayette County Election Bureau Director Mary Beth Kuznik has attended Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in other counties and said they are very special occasions.
“Voting is so important. It’s the central core of our democracy,” said Kuznik. “These folks that have voted for that many years really are doing their duty to protect our nation and uphold our values. People died for that right.”
The late William M. Varesko of Greene County was inducted into the Voter Hall of Fame 2000.
His son, William A. Varesko, said his father was committed to exercising his civic responsibility.
“He made sure my brother and I voted, too, and I do,” said Varesko. “I tell people you can’t complain if you don’t vote.”
Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites said voting in 50 consecutive elections is a milestone and that balloters should be recognized for the accomplishment.
“It’s a privilege that many people in other countries don’t get,” said Vicites.
If you or someone you know qualifies, applications for membership can be obtained by contacting your county elections office or downloading the application at pavoterservices.pa.gov/Documents/voter_hall_of_fame_application.pdf.
