Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Snow during the morning will become a mix of wintry precipitation during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 27F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.