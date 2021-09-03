The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has put an end to Matthew Onyshko’s lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
The court issued an order Wednesday denying the former California University of Pennsylvania linebacker’s appeal of a similar Superior Court decision.
In May 2019, a Washington County jury found the NCAA was not negligent in its dealings with Onyshko, who sued the organization after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS.
He was diagnosed in 2008, and the disease left him unable to continue working as a Pittsburgh firefighter.
Onyshko claimed to have suffered at least 20 concussions connected to his time playing college football, and contended that the NCAA failed to warn him that the repeated head trauma could lead to more serious health issues.
Onyshko and his wife, Jessica, had been seeking $9.6 million in damages.
Eugene Egdorf, Onyshko’s attorney, was not available to provide comment prior to publication.